Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Tioga by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Tioga A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN BROOME SOUTHEASTERN TIOGA...NORTHWESTERN SUSQUEHANNA AND NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD COUNTIES At 518 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Warren Center, or 10 miles south of Owego, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Binghamton, Little Meadows, Friendsville, Vestal Center, Warren Center, Tioga Terrace, Brackney, Apalachin, West Warren and Salt Springs State Park. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0