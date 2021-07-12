Severe Weather Statement issued for Monmouth, Ocean by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monmouth; Ocean THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN OCEAN AND SOUTHEASTERN MONMOUTH COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However, gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for central and southern New Jersey.alerts.weather.gov
