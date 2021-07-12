Cancel
Minnesota State

Why These Monster Goldfish Were Just Found in a Minnesota Lake

By Curt St. John
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 17 days ago
No, that isn't a photoshopped picture-- authorities really DID find these incredibly huge goldfish swimming in a Minnesota lake last week. As any animal lover will tell you, it's never a good idea to abandon a family pet you no longer want, right? Even if it's a goldfish. Because when you release a 'harmless' goldfish into our 10,000 lakes here in Minnesota, they can turn into these monster-size goldfish that the city of Burnsville just found swimming in a local lake.

