It looks as if the Seattle Kraken are going to get a rousing welcome from fans in Spokane for their preseason opener in September. Single-game tickets went for sale at noon Friday, and less than 45 minutes later, there were almost none left to buy. The Spokane Chiefs’ Twitter account posted an update at 12:43 p.m. that all available ticket inventory for the game had been sold, except for a handful of Chiefs-Kraken combination packages.