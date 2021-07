After active cases of COVID-19 in Sheboygan County rose slightly each day last week, Monday’s drop of 3 cases had some hoping that the rebound of the coronavirus was just a “bump”. But with Tuesday’s report of 11 more cases added in a single day – the largest gain since 38 were added on April 29th, it appears that the dip, and not the rebound, was the bump. 57 cases are now being monitored by the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health, and 13,967 cases in all have been logged here during the pandemic that began in March of 2020. No new deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded since July 9th when the total reached 152. According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Sheboygan County’s 7-day average of daily new cases now stands at 4.