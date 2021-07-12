Cancel
Oklahoma State

Air Force training jet makes emergency landing in Oklahoma, airmen unharmed

By Rachel Cohen
Military Times
Military Times
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Air Force T-38 Talon jet from Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, made an emergency landing in Oklahoma during a training flight Monday, the service confirmed. Two American aviators who were onboard the training jet weren’t hurt, and the aircraft isn’t damaged, Sheppard spokesperson George Woodward told Air Force Times. It landed at the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport, about 50 miles north of Sheppard.

Military Times

Military Times

Military Times is your trusted, independent voice for news about service members at home and deployed around the world.

