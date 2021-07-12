Air Force training jet makes emergency landing in Oklahoma, airmen unharmed
An Air Force T-38 Talon jet from Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, made an emergency landing in Oklahoma during a training flight Monday, the service confirmed. Two American aviators who were onboard the training jet weren’t hurt, and the aircraft isn’t damaged, Sheppard spokesperson George Woodward told Air Force Times. It landed at the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport, about 50 miles north of Sheppard.www.airforcetimes.com
