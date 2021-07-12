Cancel
Reds draft UCLA shortstop McClain at No. 17

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — It’s already a big deal to be a first-round pick in the MLB Draft. Imagine having it happen to you twice. Matt McLain doesn’t have to wonder because he experienced it on Sunday evening. With the 17th overall selection in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Reds selected McLain,...

