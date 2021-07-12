Cancel
Changing of the guard at Ruach Israel

Wicked Local
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransitions of leadership in congregations can be difficult, but apparently not at Congregation Ruach Israel. On Saturday evening, June 19, Rabbi Richard Nichol, who had led the community for the past 40 years, formally passed the baton to his younger protege, Rabbi Nathan Joiner. Members of the community, family and invited guests celebrated during an outdoor service at the Greendale Avenue synagogue.

