Milpa Kitchen, Mulberry Street Cantina unite to bring new concept to downtown

By Amber Gaudet Staff Writer agaudet@dentonrc.com
 17 days ago
Buy Now Jeff Doyle, left, and Jorge Landeros are among the co-owners of the future Wild Cactus Cantina & Grill, in the former Mulberry Street Cantina space in downtown Denton. Jeff Woo/DRC

When Mulberry Street Cantina announced in June that it would close for a remodel, some Denton residents were not sure what to expect.

“Heard the Milpa people are new part owners and will be turning it into a tapas place with drinks!” Kali Jo Flewellen commented on a post about the closure in Facebook group Denton Downtowners.

Posts on Mulberry Street Cantina’s Instagram and Facebook pages June 8 said the bar would close for a “reset” but did not publicly confirm speculation that ownership would merge with Milpa Kitchen & Cantina. Milpa co-owner Jorge Landeros said that was because the negotiations were still happening — up until a couple of weeks ago.

Finalized July 2, the partnership brings the Milpa and Mulberry owners together to form a new enterprise premiering downtown this summer — Wild Cactus Cantina & Grill. The former cantina space at 110 W. Mulberry St. is being transformed for the new restaurant, which will offer a high-end Mexican cantina atmosphere.

“Originally the plan was to just remodel and update, but we’ve decided to go all-in and come up with a new brand for downtown because we feel like there’s a big gap in the market,” Landeros said.

With new flooring and furniture bringing upscale, contemporary flair and the installation of more interior walls, the remodeled building will also provide more intimacy, Landeros said. Fusing Milpa and Mulberry Street flavors with a focus on small bites, the menu will offer tableside guacamole, tapas, ceviche, shrimp cocktails and other lighter fare.

Wild Cactus will also feature a “parklet” — a patio that will be built on two parking spaces outside the restaurant. Mulberry was among the first to show interest in the parklet and streatery program the city opened in July 2020 amid the pandemic, and ownership decided to carry the idea over to Wild Cactus.

The restaurant build will happen in two phases, with the first remodeling the interior and preparing for an August opening. Kitchen staff will operate out of a food truck as they prepare for the second phase, which will involve another closure to complete the kitchen.

The restaurant will offer a fuller menu after the kitchen build-out but otherwise, diners can expect the full cantina experience next month when the owners aim to open, Landeros said.

The partnership between the Landeros family and Mulberry owners was a natural fit, Mulberry-turned-Wild Cactus co-owner Jeff Doyle said. While it brings some of the Milpa atmosphere to central Denton, the Mulberry space also gets to offer guests a more robust experience.

“The food program is going to be a big game-changer so that’s a really exciting part,” Doyle said. “I think it’s just going to be a fresh start.”

While Wild Cactus will provide something new for downtowners, the spot will maintain its roots, keeping some of Mulberry’s most popular offerings like trivia contests.

“We’re going to keep the bones of Mulberry, have that nice tequila and margarita selection, and all that stuff is going to be intact,” Landeros said. “With downtown, we feel like we could get a little bit more fun and still have some of the cool events they had — those are all things we want to keep to be able to keep it fun and different than what Milpa offers.”

After almost eight years as Mulberry Street Cantina — which opened in 2013 — Doyle said he is excited to see what the next phase holds for the cantina space.

“It was fun to finish out the first time and it’s a lot of work, but it will be cool to see it evolve into its next chapter,” Doyle said.

Denton, TX
Sanger, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Black, veteran-owned Jus A Cup coffee shop revives roasts in Sanger

When Army veteran Kalita McKinney moved to Sanger in August of last year with her children, she noticed there were no dedicated coffee shops. “I said, ‘Lemme get a hot chai tea latte,’ and I’m going to go on my way to Sam’s Club, which is about 20 minutes away in Denton,” McKinney said. “There was not any place in town, and I was like, ‘How am I going to get what I need?’”
Texas StatePosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Ball up for next Lewisville 'Texas Tunes' concert

Gulf Coast blues woman Marcia Ball will perform in the next Texas Tunes concert at the Lewisville Grand Theater at 7 p.m. Aug. 14. Ball, known for her New Orleans R&B and ballads, powers through the blues from behind her piano, wielding her big, seasoned voice like soulful battering ram through her flavor of blues. Ball was named the Texas State Musician of the Year in 2018, and continued to get festival audiences on their feet up until the pandemic hit pause on live music.
EntertainmentPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Tejas Storytelling summer conference registration open

The Tejas Storytelling Association virtual conference aims at sharing stories close to home this summer with an award-nominated Grammy musician and various storytellers. The nonprofit organization’s bi-annual conference will take place from July 30 to Aug. 1 via Zoom with Appalachian musician and featured storyteller Josh Goforth. The theme, “Telling Our Stories Close to Home,” will dig into the old adage “Home is Where Your Story Starts” through workshops and concerts hosted by special guests.
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

What's Open, What's Closed: New Mexican restaurants, craft coffee spot make their way to Denton

Denton saw several new food and drink options premiere on the dining front this month, offering new choices in everything from classic diner fare to craft coffee — and lots of Mexican cuisine. Though the area saw a few closures, most of the changes signal a greater selection of local eateries and other businesses are ahead for Denton residents this summer.

