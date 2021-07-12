Milpa Kitchen, Mulberry Street Cantina unite to bring new concept to downtown

Buy Now Jeff Doyle, left, and Jorge Landeros are among the co-owners of the future Wild Cactus Cantina & Grill, in the former Mulberry Street Cantina space in downtown Denton. Jeff Woo/DRC

When Mulberry Street Cantina announced in June that it would close for a remodel, some Denton residents were not sure what to expect.

“Heard the Milpa people are new part owners and will be turning it into a tapas place with drinks!” Kali Jo Flewellen commented on a post about the closure in Facebook group Denton Downtowners.

Posts on Mulberry Street Cantina’s Instagram and Facebook pages June 8 said the bar would close for a “reset” but did not publicly confirm speculation that ownership would merge with Milpa Kitchen & Cantina. Milpa co-owner Jorge Landeros said that was because the negotiations were still happening — up until a couple of weeks ago.

Finalized July 2, the partnership brings the Milpa and Mulberry owners together to form a new enterprise premiering downtown this summer — Wild Cactus Cantina & Grill. The former cantina space at 110 W. Mulberry St. is being transformed for the new restaurant, which will offer a high-end Mexican cantina atmosphere.

“Originally the plan was to just remodel and update, but we’ve decided to go all-in and come up with a new brand for downtown because we feel like there’s a big gap in the market,” Landeros said.

With new flooring and furniture bringing upscale, contemporary flair and the installation of more interior walls, the remodeled building will also provide more intimacy, Landeros said. Fusing Milpa and Mulberry Street flavors with a focus on small bites, the menu will offer tableside guacamole, tapas, ceviche, shrimp cocktails and other lighter fare.

Wild Cactus will also feature a “parklet” — a patio that will be built on two parking spaces outside the restaurant. Mulberry was among the first to show interest in the parklet and streatery program the city opened in July 2020 amid the pandemic, and ownership decided to carry the idea over to Wild Cactus.

The restaurant build will happen in two phases, with the first remodeling the interior and preparing for an August opening. Kitchen staff will operate out of a food truck as they prepare for the second phase, which will involve another closure to complete the kitchen.

The restaurant will offer a fuller menu after the kitchen build-out but otherwise, diners can expect the full cantina experience next month when the owners aim to open, Landeros said.

The partnership between the Landeros family and Mulberry owners was a natural fit, Mulberry-turned-Wild Cactus co-owner Jeff Doyle said. While it brings some of the Milpa atmosphere to central Denton, the Mulberry space also gets to offer guests a more robust experience.

“The food program is going to be a big game-changer so that’s a really exciting part,” Doyle said. “I think it’s just going to be a fresh start.”

While Wild Cactus will provide something new for downtowners, the spot will maintain its roots, keeping some of Mulberry’s most popular offerings like trivia contests.

“We’re going to keep the bones of Mulberry, have that nice tequila and margarita selection, and all that stuff is going to be intact,” Landeros said. “With downtown, we feel like we could get a little bit more fun and still have some of the cool events they had — those are all things we want to keep to be able to keep it fun and different than what Milpa offers.”

After almost eight years as Mulberry Street Cantina — which opened in 2013 — Doyle said he is excited to see what the next phase holds for the cantina space.

“It was fun to finish out the first time and it’s a lot of work, but it will be cool to see it evolve into its next chapter,” Doyle said.