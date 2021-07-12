Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers Draft RHP Emmet Sheehan in the 6th Round

By A.J. Black
Posted by 
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NHy9I_0aulJ44K00

Boston College pitcher Emmet Sheehan was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers today in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

The junior came to Chestnut Hill after pitching final two seasons at the Salisbury School (Conn.) following two season with Fordham Prep (N.Y.). During that period he went 7-0 with a 0.35 ERA and 51 strikeouts.

His first two seasons at Boston College did not showcase the potential he exhibited later in his career. In 2020, the COVID-19 shortened season he had a 1-1 record, 8.16 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14.1 innings.

But his junior season was where Sheehan began to show some of his true talents. He went 5-5 in 13 starts, with a 4.50 ERA and a team leading 106 strikeouts. In a season where Boston College's pitching staff truly struggled, Sheehan was able to give quality starts frequently and helped get big wins for the Eagles.

Now the question is, will Sheehan sign his contract or return to Boston College? He could technically return to BC and try to raise his stock in next year's draft. With a new pitching coach, and another year under his belt, that might not be a bad idea. But he also may decide to get ready for his professional career with the Dodgers organization.

Sheehan is the third Boston College player selected in the 2021 MLB Draft. Sal Frelick was drafted 15th overall by the Milwaukee Brewers, and Cody Morissette was selected by the Miami Marlins in the second round.

What do you think of Emmet Sheehan's destination? Leave your thoughts in our Maroon and Gold Forums, a free message board for Boston College fans!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

Comments / 0

BCBulletin

BCBulletin

Boston, MA
52
Followers
395
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

BCBulletin is a FanNation channel covering Boston College athletics

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Los Angeles Dodgers Draft#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Mlb Draft#Chestnut Hill#The Salisbury School#Fordham Prep Lrb#Era#Eagles#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Miami Marlins#Gold Forums#Bulletinbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
Twitter
News Break
MLB
News Break
Facebook
Sports
Boston College
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Reportedly Makes Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

After the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that they would not discipline Trevor Bauer for the allegations being made against him until Major League Baseball instructed them, all eyes were on the MLB front office. And today the MLB made its decision. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: 3 Untouchable Prospects for LA as Trade Deadline Nears

Trade season is fast approaching, and the Dodgers are sure to make some moves as they try and take back first place in the west after the All-Star break. Los Angeles was one of the most complete teams prior to the season, but injuries and other circumstances have left them searching for depth to get through a full 162 game schedule.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

2 Teams Are Getting Mentioned The Most For Max Scherzer

The Washington Nationals don’t want to be sellers at the trade deadline, but with a multitude of injuries and a 7-game deficit in the NL East, they might not have much of a choice. Washington, the 2019 World Series champions, is rumored to be leaning toward a potential sell heading...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Rumors: Max Scherzer reveals teams he’d prefer to be traded to

With MLB Trade Rumors swirling, Cy Young ace Max Scherzer has a wish list of teams he’d like to end up with after the deadline passes. The Washington Nationals could have been seen as a trade seller a month or more ago, but sitting 8.5 games out in the NL East entering Tuesday assures they are that with the trade deadline on Friday. On that note, ace Max Scherzer has revealed where he’d like to be traded to.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Max Scherzer Reportedly Has Strong Trade Preference

The NL West is one of the most competitive divisions in baseball this year. One of the three teams in contention—the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, or San Francisco Giants—could make a big splash ahead of the trade deadline, with Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer available. The Dodgers and...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: A Corey Seager Injury Update & Why LA Might Not Go All-in on His Next Contract

Corey Seager broke out in a big way during the 2020 postseason, taking home both the NLCS and World Series MVP and helped lead the Dodgers to their first World Championship in 32 years. After his historic postseason, the hype surrounding Seager entering the 2021 season was at a fever pitch, but unfortunately as has been the story throughout his career, the two-time All-Star has seen his season be marred by injury.
MLBTrue Blue LA

David Price has spoken with Andrew Friedman about acquiring a certain player

David Price knows a thing or two about being traded. Three different times in his career he’s been part of mega-deals, as he’s been traded by the Rays, Tigers and Red Sox. Now, as he has his fifth home of his big-league career, Price will be staying put as the trade deadline comes and passes. With a lot of questions looming in regards to what the Dodgers could potentially do at the deadline, Price said that he’s had conversations with Andrew Friedman, specifically about a player he’d like to see end up in Dodger blue.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers stars reportedly distancing themselves from Trevor Bauer on IG

When the Los Angeles Dodgers opted to sign Trevor Bauer late in the free agency period, they were aligning themselves with a person with a documented history of online harassment and many lesser malfeasances. While they likely weren’t expecting Bauer’s transgressions to accumulate so quickly afterwards, it had to also...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Rumors: Trevor Bauer’s Administrative Leave May Become Indefinite

The Los Angeles Dodgers head into the All-Star break with only three starting pitchers in their rotation as Clayton Kershaw is on the 10-day injured list due to left forearm/elbow inflammation, and Trevor Bauer remains on paid administrative leave. MLB placed Bauer on the restricted list and removed him from...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Dodgers players reportedly want Trevor Bauer gone

The Los Angeles Dodgers had gone out of their way to distance themselves from Trevor Bauer in the wake of his being investigated for sexual assault. His jerseys and memorabilia had been pulled from the team shop, and the players and coaches have refused to discuss him in any way. It is as though Bauer just does not exist.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers 9, Rockies 2: Colorado overmatched by Los Angeles

The Colorado Rockies kept it close early, but Walker Buehler and the Los Angeles Dodgers bats proved to be too much as they pulled away for the 9-2 victory. Freeland dominates the Dodgers (except for Betts and Muncy) Kyle Freeland had his good stuff today and came out attacking the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Dodgers: First Half Review and What’s Next

The Los Angeles Dodgers went into the All-Star break in style with a walk-off win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game was a microcosm of the Dodgers’ season so far, where they started the game with just one run but then scored six runs over the last two innings to overwhelm their opponent and capture the victory.
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Dodgers select more pitchers in Rounds 11-15 of 2021 MLB Draft

The Dodgers ended up selecting 17 pitchers out of their 19 selections, and in the first half of Day 3, they went with all pitchers — including some of the first junior college players they selected. The only way a bonus given to any of these 10 players will count...

Comments / 0

Community Policy