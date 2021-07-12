Police: Two arrested in Valdosta shooting

File art

VALDOSTA — Two people have been arrested in connection with a May shooting which left one man injured, police said.

On May 21 around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of Giddens Drive after E911 received calls about a dispute and someone being shot, a Valdosta Police Department statement said Monday.

Officers found a male victim with several gunshot wounds, the statement said.

Police administered aid until EMTs arrived and took the victim to South Georgia Medical Center.

An investigation indicated the victim had been in an argument with Vivian Davis, 35, of Valdosta and Aaron Bethay, 32, of Lowndes County, and that the shooting occurred during that argument and the suspects subsequently fled the scene.

Detectives obtained arrests warrants for both suspects for aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said.

The first suspect was taken into custody June 14 while the second was located and detained July 12; both are being held in the Lowndes County Jail, the police statement said.

The victim has been released from the hospital and is still recovering.

All suspects in criminal cases are considered innocent until proven guilty by the judicial system.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.

