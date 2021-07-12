Cancel
Loki's Richard E. Grant Addresses MCU Future: "Everything's Possible"

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
Cover picture for the articleWhile he only appeared in one episode of Loki (and a short credits scene), Oscar-nominated actor Richard E. Grant has left quite a mark on Marvel fans. His performance as Classic Loki has become instantly beloved, as he delivered his lines with a Shakespearean bravado despite his ridiculous costume. Unfortunately for fans, the character dies at the end of the episode, sacrificing himself to help Loki and Sylvie accomplish their mission. Hopes to see more Classic Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe faded with his grandiose final scene, at least for now.

