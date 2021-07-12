Chucky: First Child's Play TV Series Trailer Premiere Date Revealed
The full programming scheduled for Comic-Con International's Comic-Con @ Home has been revealed and with it the revelation of a panel titled "The Legacy of Chucky," focusing on the hit horror franchise and with it the promise of a first look at the upcoming TV series. The panel for the series will begin on Sunday, July 25, 2021, starting at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET, and wrapping up after one hour. In addition to the full trailer for the USA & SYFY original series, "never-before-seen interviews" with the creator and cast for the series will be presented along with a behind-the-scenes look at the new show. The official description for the panel reads:comicbook.com
Comments / 0