Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Mappa Studio Responds to Work Condition Allegations

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are big into anime, then the name Mappa will be familiar to you. The title belongs to one of the industry's most popular animation houses all thanks to its work on several hit series. In the past couple of years, the studio has worked on hit shows like The God of High School, Attack on Titan, and more. However, recent rumors have cast a bad light on Mappa's work conditions, and the studio is now responding to the issue.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titan#Mappa Info#Japanese#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
Country
Japan
Related
ComicsComicBook

Vinland Saga Announces Extended Hiatus

Vinland Saga blew minds earlier this summer when it was revealed that the popular anime series focusing on vikings and true-life events would be returning for a second season, but it seems that some bad news is coming our way as the manga has announced an upcoming hiatus. Mangaka Makoto Yujimura first began the story of Thorfinn and the bloody world he travels in 2005, with twenty-five volumes of the series being released thus far, exploring this fantastic world that bases its events on true life events which took place hundreds of years ago.
ComicsComicBook

Digimon Adventure Teases Electrifying Mega Evolution Debut

Digimon Adventure is teasing an electrifying Mega Evolution debut coming to the reboot anime series next! The anime is now in the thick of its final arc as the DigiDestined have been exploring the Digital World in search of figuring out the secrets behind each of their Crests, and this has resulted in some brand new Mega Evolutions that we never got to see in action in the original TV anime series. Because while we got to see the DigiDestined partners unlock their full forms in the sequel films released years later, this TV anime is finally making good on the original promises of evolution for the full crew.
Public SafetyPosted by
Amomama

Neighbor Threatens to Report Woman Sunbathing In Communal Garden for Antisocial Behavior

A woman sought help from the Reddit community after her new neighbor started sunbathing in the apartment building's communal garden. The post was met with diverse reactions. A woman sought the help of the Reddit community after she acted upon her neighbor's actions. The woman, who lives in an apartment building, disapproved of her fellow resident sunbathing in the garden for everyone to see.
WorldHello Magazine

Al Roker updates fans with concerning video from Tokyo

Al Roker was overwhelmed with well-wishes on Wednesday after a video he shared sparked concern. The Today show weatherman found himself in some frightening conditions while in Tokyo where he is providing coverage of the Olympics. Al took to Instagram to share footage of an unbelievable thunder and lightning storm...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Cinema worker goes viral after ‘exposing’ popcorn ‘scam’ in TikTok video

An apparent cinema employee has gone viral on TikTok after revealing a major secret about the sizes of popcorn you can buy at the movie theatre.TikToker @thatcoolguy.25597 revealed that people who have purchased the medium sized popcorn may have been scammed as the small and medium actually contain the same amount of popcorn.In the viral clip, which has been viewed 6.3 million times, the TikTok user pretends to be a customer ordering the cinema snack.Then, the concessions worker shows the customer the sizes – a large bucket, a regular bucket (medium) and a junior bag (small). ...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

DaBaby: Man who threw shoe at rapper comes forward

A concert-goer has claimed responsibility for throwing a shoe at DaBaby at a Miami festival. The Ohio rapper dodged the shoe after he brought out fellow rapper Tory Lanez at the Rolling Loud concert, right after Lanez’s ex-girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion had finished her set. “I’ll give somebody out here...
TV SeriesPosted by
The US Sun

Is Carter leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

VIEWERS have become invested in Carter’s character on the Bold and the Beautiful. Fans are dying to know what led up to the scene of Carter holding a portrait of Quinn. Eric Forrester was extremely upset to learn about Quinn Fuller and Carter Walton’s affair. Eric seems to stand firm...
CelebritiesPopculture

Rob Dyrdek's Eye-Opening 'Ridiculousness' Salary Raises Eyebrows With Fans

Rob Dyrdek has become the face of modern MTV in an unexpected way, and he's paid handsomely for it. Initially becoming well known during his time on Rob & Big, following it with Fantasy Factory soon after. After these successes, Dyrdek pitched Ridiculousness to the network while also pitching a new contract for his pay per episode.
Miami, FLNewsweek

Grandmother Dances in Crowd to Kodak Black in Video Viewed 12 Million Times

Kodak Black has done something that every politician and parent struggles with—bridging the generation gap of America. The Florida rapper appeared at Miami's Rolling Loud festival last weekend and, soon after his performance, videos began circulating online of some of his older fans vibing to his set. Eileen Drucker, a...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Wack 100 & Mysonne Exchange Fiery Words Over 6ix9ine Interview

The anticipated conversation between Wack 100 and Tekashi 6ix9ine facilitated by Akademiks has finally happened, but not everyone is receiving the news well. 6ix9ine has become Hip Hop's pariah following his testimony against former Nine Trey associates, but that hasn't stopped the New York rapper from returning to the industry, working with artists like Nicki Minaj and Akon, and making his way back onto the charts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy