Mappa Studio Responds to Work Condition Allegations

Digimon Adventure is teasing an electrifying Mega Evolution debut coming to the reboot anime series next! The anime is now in the thick of its final arc as the DigiDestined have been exploring the Digital World in search of figuring out the secrets behind each of their Crests, and this has resulted in some brand new Mega Evolutions that we never got to see in action in the original TV anime series. Because while we got to see the DigiDestined partners unlock their full forms in the sequel films released years later, this TV anime is finally making good on the original promises of evolution for the full crew.