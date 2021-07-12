USA Today reviews Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2: ‘Funnier, deeper, and more ambitious’

The first season of Ted Lasso climaxed with its eponymous hero (Jason Sudeikis) -- an American football coach who's become the unlikely leader of a struggling English Premier League soccer team -- facing his greatest foe. It wasn't the opposing team or even troubles within his own organization, but an attitude. In the English aphorism "it's the hope that kills you," Ted found the distillation of everything he stood against, a kind of reflexive pessimism that doubled as a self-fulfilling prophecy. For Ted, hope doesn't kill, it sustains. How could a man who stuck the word "Believe" above the door of his office (and his bathroom to remind him to floss even if he didn't feel like it) feel any other way? That Ted's team, AFC Richmond, ultimately suffered a crushing loss that led to their demotion to the lesser Championship League was almost beside the point, a temporary setback that offered a chance to learn lessons and prepare for a victory down the line. When you live in hope you have no other choice, really.