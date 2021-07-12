USA Today reviews Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2: ‘Funnier, deeper, and more ambitious’
In its sophomore season, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso is “funnier, deeper, and more ambitious,” Kelly Lawler writes for USA Today. After striking a chord with audiences all around the world through its cast of characters and powerful message of optimism, Ted Lasso will return for season two on Friday, July 23, 2021 on Apple TV+. The 12-episode second season will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.macdailynews.com
