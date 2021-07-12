Cancel
USA Today reviews Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2: ‘Funnier, deeper, and more ambitious’

Macdaily News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its sophomore season, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso is “funnier, deeper, and more ambitious,” Kelly Lawler writes for USA Today. After striking a chord with audiences all around the world through its cast of characters and powerful message of optimism, Ted Lasso will return for season two on Friday, July 23, 2021 on Apple TV+. The 12-episode second season will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Reese Witherspoon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Usa Today#American#English#Nbc Sports#The Premier League
