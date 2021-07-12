Maryland labor secretary: Unemployment benefits will be available through August
Federal enhanced unemployment benefits will continue in Maryland at least through August, the state labor secretary said during testimony Monday at a court hearing. Gov. Larry Hogan's legal team called several witnesses at Monday's hearing, including state Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson. She told the judge that federal benefits will continue at least through mid-August, but only because the federal government requires 30 days' notice to opt out.www.wbaltv.com
