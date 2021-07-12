Cancel
POTUS

In historic move, Jamaica will demand reparations from Britain over slavery

The Hill
The Hill
 16 days ago
  • Reuters reports Jamaican lawmakers are preparing to submit a petition seeking reparations over the enslavement of Africans that generated fortunes for British merchants.
  • The number of slaves present in Jamaica reached up to 600,000 in the eighteenth century.
  • While the country gained its independence in 1962, Jamaica remains part of the Commonwealth and the queen remains head of state.

Jamaica is readying to demand reparations from Great Britain over the nation’s role in the transatlantic slave trade in the former British colony.

Reuters reports Jamaican lawmakers are preparing to submit a petition to Queen Elizabeth II seeking billions of pounds in compensation over the enslavement of Africans that generated fortunes for British merchants. Enslaved Black people were forced to work on plantations, cultivating sugar and other crops.

Jamaica became an English colony in 1655 after the British seized the Caribbean island from the Spanish. While the country gained its independence in 1962, Jamaica remains part of the Commonwealth and the queen remains head of state.

The number of slaves present in Jamaica reached up to 600,000 in the eighteenth century.

“We are hoping for reparatory justice in all forms that one would expect if they are to really ensure that we get justice from injustices to repair the damages that our ancestors experienced,” Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s minister of sports, youth and culture, told Reuters.

“Our African ancestors were forcibly removed from their home and suffered unparalleled atrocities in Africa to carry out forced labor to the benefit of the British Empire,” she said. “Redress is well overdue.”

The British government in the 19th century took out a 20 million pound loan to compensate slave owners after the empire abolished slavery, recently paying off the interest payments in 2015.

Reuters reports Jamaican lawmaker Mike Henry, who is a member of Jamaica’s Labour Party, said the price tag of reparations could be worth some 7.6 billion pounds.

“I am asking for the same amount of money to be paid to the slaves that was paid to the slave owners,” he told Reuters.

The petition will be filed pending advice from the attorney general and several legal teams.

