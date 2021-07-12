Northeast Wisconsin YMCAs participate in Summer Out Loud Challenge

YMCA of the Fox Cities and the Greater Green Bay YMCA are participating in the YMCA's free three-week Summer Out Loud Challenge, which begins Monday.

This national 3-week challenge runs July 12 to 31 and encourages people to get out, get active and enjoy summer out loud. This challenge is free and open to all in the community.

To participate, visit your local YMCA branch to pick up your Summer Out Loud passport filled with creative ideas and activities to do together with your family or household this July.

Completed passports should be returned for entrance into a drawing to win a local grand prize of a one-year household membership to your local YMCA and the national grand prize of a family vacation of your choice (up to $5,000 value).

Visit the website ymcafoxcities.org/strong to learn more about the free challenge and to review the rules and regulations.