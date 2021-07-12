Cancel
Houston, TX

Texas Senate takes up new transgender sports bill

By Cayla Harris
Houston Chronicle
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas Senate committee is poised to again advance a bill that would bar transgender student-athletes from joining sports teams aligning with their gender identity. The Senate Committee on Health and Human Services met Monday morning to consider the revived version of the measure, which died in the Texas House during the regular session. At the time, Democrats had employed hours of stalling tactics ahead of a key deadline to pass legislation, killing the measure.

