Williamston Police Report

Williamston police officers investigated the following incidents recently: June 15 – Ptl. J. Sparks responded to the Smokin’ Pig on Main Street where he found Tony McJunkin with a badly lacerated left eye, a split lip, and a swollen face. McJunkin reported that a subject named Jay Wright, WM, 34, 5’11”, 200 pounds, had assaulted him at a friend’s house. He said he and his friend were leaving to go somewhere when Wright appeared and began an altercation concerning a cell phone. McJunkin said that Wright hit him with an object, either a piece of wood or a rock. After several days of attempting to contact Wright, Ptl. Sparks sought and received a warrant for Wright’s arrest for aggravated assault.