COVID-19 updates: State reports 322 new cases, 1 new death in MA across weekend

BOSTON — Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts

Live updates for Monday, July 12

1 new death, 322 new cases reported over weekend

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Monday that there was 1 new death among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushed the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,647.

DPH also reported 322 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 664,897 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Monday that 56,372 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 24,090,766 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Monday, 101 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 35 were in intensive care units and 12 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests rose to 0.55% Monday, up from 0.50% Friday.

Friday, July 9

DPH: Zero new deaths, 169 new cases

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were no new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. The total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus is 17,646.

DPH also reported 169 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 664,575 total confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Friday that 33,087 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 24,034,394 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Friday, 87 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 25 were in intensive care units and 11 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests rose to 0.50% Friday, up from 0.47% Thursday.

Thursday, July 8

DPH: 3 new deaths, 99 new cases

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Thursday that there were 3 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushed the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,646.

DPH also reported 99 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 664,406 total confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Thursday that 31,600 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 24,001,307 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Thursday, 89 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 28 were in intensive care units and 9 were intubated.

The average age of patients who died of COVID-19 was 72 years old.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests rose slightly to 0.47% Thursday, up from 0.46% Wednesday, and up from 0.42% Tuesday.

Wednesday, July 7

DPH: 3 new deaths, 61 new cases

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that there were 3 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushed the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,643.

The average age of patients who died of COVID-19 was 72 years old.

DPH also reported 61 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 664,307 total confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 21,754 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 23,969,707 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Wednesday, 85 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 25 were in intensive care units and 10 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests rose slightly to 0.46% Wednesday, up from 0.42% Tuesday.

Tuesday, July 6

DPH: 6 deaths, 269 new cases in post-holiday-weekend report

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that there were 6 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

Those deaths - like all of the new COVID-19 statistics reported Tuesday - are a total of all of the new COVID-19-confirmed deaths that occurred over the holiday weekend. MA DPH announced last week that they would no longer be updating their daily dashboard on weekends. Monday’s report was also not released due to the Fourth of July holiday, meaning Tuesday’s report is a combination of the last four days.

Those new deaths pushed the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,640. The average age of patients who died of COVID-19 was 72 years old.

DPH also reported 269 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts over the last four days. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 664,246 total confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that 65,702 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 23,947,953 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Tuesday, 81 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 26 were in intensive care units and 13 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests rose slightly to 0.42% Tuesday, up from 0.38% Friday.

Friday, July 2

DPH reports 1 death, 79 new cases

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Friday that there was 1 new death among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushed the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,634.

The average age of patients who died of COVID-19 was 72 years old.

DPH also reported 79 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 663,977 total confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Friday that 26,521 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 23,882,251 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Friday, 98 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 28 were in intensive care units and 10 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests rose slightly to 0.38% Friday, up from 0.37% Thursday and 0.36% Wednesday.

Thursday, July 1

DPH reports 3 deaths, 76 new cases

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Thursday that there were 3 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushed the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,633.

The average age of patients who died of COVID-19 was 72 years old.

DPH also reported 76 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 663,898 total confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Thursday that 30,384 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 23,855,730 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Thursday, 102 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 29 were in intensive care units and 11 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests rose slightly to 0.37% Thursday, up from 0.36% Wednesday and 0.33% Tuesday.

RESOURCES:

- Massachusetts Coronavirus Information

- Boston Coronavirus Information

- Follow us on Facebook and Twitter | Watch Boston 25 NOW

- Download our free apps for your phone and smart TV