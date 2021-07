The Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds needed to keep winning in order to keep the season alive when the Area B5 Junior Tournament resumed on Monday night in Albion. OWA was relegated to the losers' bracket after a 5-1 loss to Pierce on Saturday. The Reds started the weekend with a 9-3 win over St. Paul on Friday, made several mistakes in the loss Saturday and then remained alive thanks to an 8-0 win Sunday over Plainview.