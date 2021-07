LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three more Los Angeles Police Department officers pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of falsifying records that claimed people they had stopped were either gang members or associates. Braxton Shaw, 38, Michael Coblentz, 44, and Nicolas Martinez, 37, were charged last July with one count each of conspiracy to obstruct justice and multiple counts of filing a false police report and preparing false documentary evidence. They were assigned at the time to the Metropolitan Division and are among six officers charged in the probe. The other three — Rene Braga, 40, Raul Uribe, 35, and Julio Garcia, 37...