MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin has seen its daily average number of coronavirus cases climbing without pause every weekday for two weeks now. After hitting a low of an average 69 cases per day on June 21, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Tuesday the 7-day average has more than doubled to 193 per day. The total number of cases rose by 450 compared to Monday’s report. That’s the highest one-day increase in cases since May 18. New numbers just available to us Tuesday afternoon show that’s out of 5,449 tests for people being tested for coronavirus for the first time or testing positive for the first time, or 8.26% of those tests.