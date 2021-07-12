After a Year’s Hiatus, Indiana Brewers’ Cup Awards New Crop of Medals

Posted at 16:31h in Beer Releases, Indy On Tap Featured News, Metazoa Brewing by Mark Lasbury 0 Comments. On the evening of July 10th the Indiana State Fair held a virtual awards ceremony to honor medal winners of the Indiana Brewers Cup in both homebrewer and commercial categories, across more than 30 style groups. The pandemic cancelled the 2020 competition and the entries this year were down a bit because business and personal lives are still somewhat up in the air, but in all there were more than 500 homebrew entries and about 350 professional beers.