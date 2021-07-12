$641 million Flint water settlement moves toward final approval this week
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A push toward final approval of the $641 million Flint water settlement started Monday with the first of three days of hearings. A federal judge will use comments and testimony to decide whether the settlement can move forward and begin paying out claims from residents affected by the Flint water crisis. The judge has not said when she plans to issue the final ruling on the settlement.www.abc12.com
Comments / 0