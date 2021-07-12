Cancel
Flint, MI

$641 million Flint water settlement moves toward final approval this week

By Ann Pierret
abc12.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A push toward final approval of the $641 million Flint water settlement started Monday with the first of three days of hearings. A federal judge will use comments and testimony to decide whether the settlement can move forward and begin paying out claims from residents affected by the Flint water crisis. The judge has not said when she plans to issue the final ruling on the settlement.

