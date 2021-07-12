25 Biggest Companies You’ve Never Heard Of

When it comes to big, powerful, multinational companies, everyone knows Walmart, Apple and Amazon. But you might be surprised at how many companies with tens of billions in annual revenue you've likely never heard of. In some cases, the names and industries aren't consumer-facing, in which case it makes sense that the average person might not recognize them. But you probably use the products of many companies with names that don't seem directly tied to their own brands, so we're here to clear the air on those.

Find Out: The Classic Brands You Love Are In Trouble

Ouch: Biggest Product Flops From 20 Major Companies

To come up with the list, GOBankingRates started with the list of Fortune 500 companies, sorted by revenue. Next, we picked out the first 25 companies we considered unfamiliar to the average consumer.

Click through the list below to learn more about these unfamiliar but huge companies across the country.

Last updated: July 12, 2021

McKesson

Revenues: $231 billion

$231 billion Employees: 70,000

McKesson is the seventh-largest company in the U.S. in terms of annual revenue, but it's one you might overlook unless you're in the healthcare field or visit the pharmacy frequently. The company, founded in 1833, is now a global leader in healthcare technology, supply chain management solutions and retail pharmacy, among many other health-related fields. One-third of all pharmaceuticals used by Americans every day are delivered by McKesson, and it's the fourth-largest pharmacy chain.

Learn More: These 16 New Food Companies Are Changing the Way We Eat

AmerisourceBergen

Revenues: $189.9 billion

$189.9 billion Employees : 21,500

Just from its name, you might think AmerisourceBergen is the combination of different companies — and you'd be right. In 2001, AmeriSource Health, with $13 billion in annual revenue at the time, merged with Bergen Brunswig, which had $22 billion in annual sales.

AmerisourceBergen is another giant healthcare-related company that ranks No. 10 on the Fortune 500 and now generates more than $189.9 billion in annual revenue.

Fascinating: Corn Flakes, Mountain Dew and 9 Other Beloved Brands With a Twisted History

Cardinal Health

Revenues: $152.9 billion

$152.9 billion Employees: 48,000

There's clearly plenty of money to go around in the behind-the-scenes world of healthcare, considering that the top three names on our list are all competitors in the same field. Cardinal Health provides medical products, pharmaceuticals and solutions designed to enhance supply chain efficiency. It operates in 46 countries and works with nearly 85% of U.S. hospitals.

Take a Look: The Most-Loved Company in Every State

Centene

Revenues: $111.1 billion

$111.1 billion Employees: 71,300

Although many of the largest companies in the U.S. can trace their roots back to the turn of the 20th century and even earlier, Centene got its start just 35 years ago, in 1984. Beginning as a nonprofit Medicaid plan, the company has grown to become the largest Medicaid managed care organization in the nation.

Staying Power: Big-Name Brands That Have Been Around for More Than a Century

Marathon Petroleum

Revenues: $88.9 billion

$88.9 billion Employees: 57,900

Marathon Petroleum is a massive integrated energy company based in Findlay, Ohio. Across its 16 refineries, the company has the capacity to produce more than 3 million barrels of crude oil per day, making it the largest refining system in the nation. Some readers are probably familiar with the company's Speedway brand of retail convenience stores.

Mergers & Acquisitions: 17 Companies Facebook Famously Purchased and How They're Doing Now

Humana

Revenues: $77.2 billion

$77.2 billion Employees: 48,700

If you noticed a theme with this list, you're not imagining things. Humana is yet another giant healthcare company with annual revenues above $70 billion. The company provides group health insurance and individual Medicare plans in addition to a wide range of health-related products and services.

Archer Daniels Midland

Revenues: $64.4 billion

$64.4 billion Employees: 38,332

The Archer Daniels Midland Company, commonly known as ADM, is an American multinational food processing and commodities trading corporation. ADM makes its more than 64 billion processing such food items as corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural products. They also process biodiesel and ethanol.

StoneX Group

Revenues: $54.1 billion

$54.1 billion Employees: 2,950

StoneX Group Inc. is a financial services organization. The company operates in six areas: commercial hedging, global payments, securities, physical commodities, foreign exchange and clearing and execution services.

HCA Healthcare

Revenues: $51.5 billion

$51.5 billion Employees: 235,000

HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services, managing 185 hospitals and 119 free-standing surgery centers across 21 states and the U.K. The company has been named one of the most ethical companies in America 10 years in a row by the Ethisphere Institute.

Pictured: London Bridge Hospital, operated by HCA Healthcare

AbbVie

Revenues: $45.8 billion

$45.8 billion Employees: 47,000

AbbVie has been in the news quite a bit in 2019 after announcing it would acquire Allergan for a whopping $63 billion. This merger of Big Pharma giants brings together the maker of Humira with the maker of Botox, Juvederm and Coolsculpting.

Energy Transfer

Revenues: $38.9 billion

$38.9 billion Employees: 11,421

Energy Transfer is an energy company that transfers, stores and terminals natural gas and oil products, mainly through pipelines across 38 states. The company was formed only 23 years ago, making its rise to more than $38 billion in yearly revenue pretty impressive. Many Americans are probably familiar with its Sunoco subsidiary.

Pictured: Sunoco gas station; Sunoco, Inc. is a subsidiary of Energy Transfer

General Dynamics

Revenues: $37.9 billion

$37.9 billion Employees: 100,700

General Dynamics is one of America's largest aerospace and defense companies. In addition to building nuclear-powered submarines and communications systems, General Dynamics builds Gulfstream business jets. Other products include weapons systems and munitions, IT solutions and ships.

Abbott Laboratories

Revenues: $34.6 billion

$34.6 billion Employees: 109,000

Abbott Laboratories is an American multinational medical devices and health care company. According to their website they "create breakthrough products – in diagnostics, medical devices, nutrition and branded generic pharmaceuticals."

Exelon

Revenues: $33 billion

$33 billion Employees: 32,340

Exelon is one of the largest power generators in the U.S., operating in 48 states; Washington, D.C.; and Canada. Depending on where you live, you might be familiar with some of Exelon's business units, which include Delmarva Power, ComEd, BGE, Atlantic City Electric and Constellation.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Revenues: $32.2 billion

$32.2 billion Employees: 84,362

Thermo Fisher Scientific bills itself as the world's leader in "serving science," meaning it provides services and products that are used in laboratories and clinics around the world. The company's four main reporting segments are laboratory products and services, life sciences solutions, analytical instruments and specialty diagnostics. For most consumers, this means you might have been served by some of Thermo Fisher Scientific's products during a hospital stay or doctor checkup.

TJX

Revenues: $32.1 billion

$32.1 billion Employees: 320,000

Considering how this list is dominated by healthcare and energy corporations, you might think TJX is an oil-drilling company or hospital supplier. Actually, it's one of the few companies on the list with brands that are familiar to the average consumer. TJX is the parent company of retailers TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Marshalls, Sierra and Homesense. It also operates in Canada, Europe and Australia.

Arrow Electronics

Revenues: $28.7 billion

$28.7 billion Employees: 19,600

Arrow Electronics is a distributor of computer products and electronic components. Since its products are sold exclusively to original equipment manufacturers and commercial customers, most retail consumers are not familiar with the company. However, many consumers unknowingly use Arrow's products, as they are used by well-known brands such as Nvidia, Intel, Panasonic and Texas Instruments.

CHS

Revenues: $28.4 billion

$28.4 billion Employees: 10,493

CHS is a massive agribusiness cooperative owned by farmers and local cooperatives across the U.S. CHS helps farmers grow crops and connects growers to consumers around the globe. One of its prime services is buying grain from co-op members and distributing it to customers in more than 65 countries.

Jabil

Revenues: $27.3 billion

$27.3 billion Employees: 240,000

Jabil provides manufacturing, design, supply chain and product management services for a number of different industries across 100 facilities in 29 countries. If you use any type of technology, you're probably using a Jabil product. If you use an iPhone, for example, you'll find some Jabil components in the palm of your hand.

Enterprise Products Partners

Revenues: $27.2 billion

$27.2 billion Employees: 7,130

Enterprise Products Partners is another huge oil and gas outfit that provides a wide range of energy services. One of the nation's largest publicly traded partnerships, Enterprise Products Partners primarily provides energy gathering, transportation and storage services. It also has a marine transportation business that mainly operates in the U.S. Inland and Intercoastal Waterway systems.

Synnex

Revenues: $24.6 billion

$24.6 billion Employees: 277,900

Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation is an American multinational corporation focusing on IT distribution, comprehensive logistics, integration services, and technology solutions. SYNNEX headquarters are in Fremont, CA and it ranked #117 on the 2021 Fortune 200.

Plains GP Holdings

Revenues: $24.7 billion

$24.7 billion Employees: 277,900

Plains GP is a holding company with a controlling general partner interest in another publicly traded master partnership, Plains All American Pipeline (PAA). PAA provides pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage and gathering services to the crude oil and natural gas industries.

Lennar

Revenues: $22.5 billion

$22.5 billion Employees: 9,495

Lennar Corporation is a home construction and real estate company was founded in 1954. Since then it has achieved phenomenal growth, operating in a number of U.S. markets. It was their acquisition in 2018 of CalAtlantic Communities that it became the nation's largest homebuilder, earning revenues of $22.5 billion.

Danaher

Revenues: $22.3 billion

$22.3 billion Employees: 69,000

Danaher Corporation is an American globally diversified conglomerate, that designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services.

Lumen Technologies

Revenues: $20.7 billion

$20.7 billion Employees: 39,000

Lumen Technologies is an American telecommunications company. They focus on " network assets, cloud connectivity, security solutions and voice and collaboration tools" into one platform, according to the website.



More From GOBankingRates

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates looked at Fortune.com’s 2021 Fortune 500 Companies data and picked out the first 25 companies we considered unfamiliar to the average consumer. For each of the 25 companies highlighted GOBankingRates found: (1) revenues; (2) number of employees’ and (3) brief description of the company. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 28, 2021.

Photos are for illustrative purposes only. As a result, some of the images may not reflect the actual companies listed in this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 25 Biggest Companies You’ve Never Heard Of