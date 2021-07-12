Anderson County Bomb Squad brought in to investigate explosive device found on porch

The Anderson County Bomb Squad was called in to investigate a suspicious package on a Williamston porch which turned out to be an explosive device. According to Williamston Police Captain Kevin Marsee, on Saturday, July 4th, Officers Hawkins and Sparks of the Williamston Police Department responded to 14 Poinsett Street at around 5:45 p.m. in reference to a vandalism call. While on scene, Officer Hawkins observed what he believed to be some type of manufactured explosive device on the porch of the residence.