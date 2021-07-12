Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Grant Will Make Improvements At The Lincoln Airport

By Karla James
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 1, $2.24 million in federal grants through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program were awarded to four Nebraska airports for taxiway rehabilitation and other improvements, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The fourth round of FY 2021 AIP grants will provide funding for David City Municipal Airport, Grant Municipal Airport, Thomas County Airport in Thedford, and the Lincoln Airport.

