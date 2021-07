So I’ve lived in NYC for about 2 months now, and my family felt it was time for me to come back to MD for a visit, so that’s where I’ve been for the last week! It’s always nice to go back home and visit family, and of course try out some new restaurants! This week my family took me to Nick’s Fish House, which I know I’ve been wanting to try out forever now, but just haven’t gotten around to it yet. So my family and I went there for lunch, and it was just as good as I had hoped it would be!