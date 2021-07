The identity has been released of a pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a vehicle being driven by an allegedly drunk motorist on a Long Island roadway. Shane Decamp, age 48, of Coram, was operating a 2016 Mazda CX-5 southbound in Melville in front of 400 Broadhollow Road at approximately 9:35 p.m. Friday, July 9 when his vehicle struck the pedestrian who was attempting to cross the roadway from east to west, Suffolk County Police said.