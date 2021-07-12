Cancel
Movies

The PBS Short Film Festival 2021

Connecticut Public
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PBS’s Webby Award-nominated PBS Short Film Festival will return for a 10th anniversary year from July 12-23, 2021, featuring 25 short-form independent films presented in six categories: culture, family, humanity, identity, race and society. For more information, click here>>

ctpublic.org

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/
#Race And Society#Short Film#Independent Films
