Gov. Evers discontinues investigation of Eau Claire Co. DA
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An investigation into Eau Claire Co. District Attorney Gary King has been discontinued due to King’s announced resignation. According to the office of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, the investigation will be dropped since King has submitted his resignation, which is effective August 14. The governor’s office said that Gov. Evers took the allegations ‘very seriously,’ which is why the governor appointed a commissioner regarding the charges. However, the investigation will be discontinued due to the letter of resignation that King submitted to Evers on Friday.www.weau.com
