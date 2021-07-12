(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 07.12.21 Can’t Peer Pressure Me
07.12.21 Can’t Peer Pressure Me.. (Intro) What’s your least favorite dessert? (Topic) What’s something that no amount of peer pressure will make you do? (Dirty) Tristan threatens Lamar. Conor breaks a leg. Addison Rae the UFC reporter. Scooter Braun and wife split. Obama drops his summertime playlist featuring Migos, J. Cole, Jay-Z, and more. (5TYNTK) Pfizer and U.S. health officials discuss booster shots. MaineHealth patients test positive for delta variant. Miracle cat found alive 2 weeks after condo collapse. Controversial Christopher Columbus ship replica restarted tours. Richard Branson wins the race to space. (Outro) Do you leave the door open?hotradiomaine.com
