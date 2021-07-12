Kansas boy, three, dies in dentist's office while sedated to have his teeth pulled

A three-year-old boy in Kansas died on Tuesday during a dental procedure and the grieving family wants answers.

Abiel Valenzuela Zapata was taken into Tiny Teeth Pediatrics Dentistry in Wichita, Kansas to have several teeth pulled due to a gum infection.

He was given anesthesia to sedate him for the supposedly simple surgery.

Reports state that the child was reacting normally until about 30 minutes into his sedation when his cheek swelled and his pulse began to slow down while the doctor worked on his lower jawline.

Abiel Valenzuela Zapata died on Tuesday after suffering an allergic reaction to anesthesia

The three-year-old was undergoing dental surgery when his cheek swelled and pulse slowed

The family is still uncertain of Abiel's cause of death but will continue to search for answers

Wichita police officers responded to an emergency call at the children's dental office and CPR was performed on the young boy before he was transported to the Wichita hospital.

Abiel's mother, Nancy Valenzuela, 25, who had taken him to the appointment had been asking the front desk for details.

She claims she was not made aware that the medial emergency at the office was regarding her son until he was transported to the ambulance. Valenzuela did not see her son again until after he had passed away.

The toddler was pronounced dead at the hospital. The family is still awaiting the coroner's report but Valenzuela told Mail Online that medical staff and medical reports do not claim that Abiel had an allergic reaction.

The doctor reportedly claimed that he had never seen anything like this in his career, especially in someone without any known allergies.

Valenzuela told NBC 4, 'We didn't expect to come out of there without a child' as she expected this to be a simple procedure.

The mother-of-three said that her son was fine before heading into the procedure. Abiel cried when receiving a shot but his mother reassured him, 'Papi, everything's going to be okay. You know you're fine.'

An ambulance was called to the pediatric dentist's office to transport Abiel (left)

The young child was pronounced dead at the hospital in Wichita, Kansas (from left to right, Abiel, his mother Nancy Valenzuela, his father Angel Zapata)

Tiny Teeth Pediatrics Dentistry could not be reached for a comment on the situation

But now the Valenzuela Zapata family wants answers.

'As a mother, you feel like you failed him because you didn't do anything to protect him,' Valenzuela said. 'I really thought that I made the right choice.'

She says she has since made a promise to her late son, '"I couldn't do anything for you, but I will investigate.' It's what I told him. It's the only thing I can do and bring awareness.'

Valenzuela remembers her middle child as full of energy telling Mail Online, 'He was the wild one of my other two children. The one to always stand out the most anywhere he was.'

Police officer Trevor Macy said in a statement to KSN that there is no criminal investigation underway 'at this time.'

A gofundme page has been set up by a family friend who describes Valenzuela and her husband Angel Zapata, 28, as 'the type of people who often go out of their way to help those in need.'

Abiel's death has been hard not only on his parents but also on his two siblings, Jaquelyn, 6, and Gabriel, 2.

Tiny Teeth Pediatrics Dentistry could not be reached for a comment.

Abiel's mother said, 'We didn't expect to come out of there without a child'