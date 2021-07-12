Cancel
Panthers Should Buyout Keith Yandle Before the Expansion Draft

By Joey Ganzi
The Hockey Writers
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Kraken expansion draft is a little more than a week away, and each team must have their protection list submitted by July 17, ahead of the July 21 draft. After a phenomenal regular season, the Florida Panthers are doing everything in their power to keep their star players together. However, one major problem might prevent them from doing so. Defenseman Keith Yandle, who accounts for $6.35 million of the Panthers’ cap space, has a no-movement clause (NMC) in his contract, and management must therefore use one of their protection slots on him. Florida must find a way to get Yandle off of the books. If a trade is not possible, the only other option is to buy out his contract.

