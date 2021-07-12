Banning bags easier than changing habits

Connecticut's full-on ban on single-use plastic bags went into effect July 1 on schedule, after a truncated two-year run-up of sometimes charging customers 10 cents per bag.

The mega-retailer Walmart has responded to the ban by introducing plastic bags that just meet the statutory minimum thickness of 4 mils — 4 one-thousandths of an inch — and are supposedly good for 125 uses. The chain has done the same in Colorado, South Carolina and Chicago. Yes, it's legal, and the new, heavier bags are not as likely to end up caught in tree branches, but this stuff is still plastic and it will still be headed to landfills. Walmart, which announced in 2020 that it would become a zero-waste company, appears to be caving to consumer habits.

No one imagined that weaning consumers from their accustomed expectations of store-provided bags would be quick or easy. The notion beyond the two-year fee on single-use plastic bags was that in that time shoppers would learn to bring their own bags rather than spend a dime apiece.

The dime began making an impression, but then the Covid-19 pandemic superimposed itself on shopping habits. The fee was suspended and single-use bags reinstated when it was feared that bags brought from home might transmit the virus. Many customers also switched to online shopping and home delivery. The planned two years of bag user re-education shrank to an on-again, off-again suggestion.

Staying informed is tricky even for those who want to do their part. National retailers normally have standard ways of operating wherever they sell; bag bans are a matter of state law. Walmart has set up a sustainability website that gives the company's environmental action plans for its future North American operations but Connecticut is not Arkansas, and it's not even the same as Maine. In complying with Maine's new ban, Walmart announced its stores in that state would be bagless. Customers would need to bring their own bags or use bins. Social media picked that up and took it to mean that all Walmart stores would no longer provide bags of any kind. That is not the case.

In retrospect, Walmart probably could have foreseen the confusion that would arise when the chain is national and the laws are state by state. One remedy for that kind of misunderstanding would be for Walmart to do what people thought it was doing: go with the full-on ban in all its stores.

Since 2019, when the bag bans began to appear in various states and cities, some of the largest retailers, expecting eventual full bans in many places, attempted to find alternatives by asking customers what they would recommend. Beyond the Bag, #BeyondtheBag, a marketing campaign that includes Target, CVS and Walmart, mounted a $15 million contest last year seeking alternatives. Nine ideas out of 450 submissions made it to the top, including an improved paper bag and a kiosk that would dispense reusable bags. The initiative has funds to try out some of the ideas.

Don't expect the huge retailers to resort to the same sort of basically old-school solutions that work well for small, personalized outlets such as Fiddleheads in New London and the new Ditty Bag store in Mystic. Those are a welcome alternative but a completely different business model. Target, CVS and the like operate on a truck-to-shelf-to-cash-register model that depends far less on individualized service. Walmart's new, thicker bags serve the large-scale model.

The 4-mil bags comply with the letter of the Connecticut law but not the spirit. Consumer groups are crying foul. The new bags could persist in landfills even longer than the 1,000 years it will take each of the 100 billion single-use bags used annually in this country to degrade.

Who's going to solve this? The retailers, the government or the consumers? All three are going to have to do their part. In the end, though, everyone is a consumer. Be bigger than Walmart. Bring your own bags.

