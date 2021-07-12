TikTok’s One-Minute Ponytail Hack Made My Hair Look Twice As Long

Be honest: How many products have you bought that you saw on TikTok? I’ve certainly purchased my fair share. There are so many amazing gadgets on the market, but what better reviews to trust than those given by everyday people? I’ve snagged amazing ingredients for recipes I wouldn’t have considered trying before seeing them in action, and novelty gifts like a cloud-shaped bath bomb that releases a rainbow pattern in the water. TikTok is an ideal place for all sorts of recommendations, from food to workouts and everything in between. But with summer in full swing and trips on the horizon, travel content has been booming on the app. One of the first things I noticed was that some travel products were more favored than others, and I wondered what made them so special. To get to the bottom of it, I tried five of the most recommended travel must-haves on TikTok during a recent trip and found one that was a total game-changer regarding how I pack from now on. Check out my reviews below!