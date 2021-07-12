Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tropical Storm Elsa Flips RVs, Injures 10 At Georgia Navy Base

By Kelly Fisher
Posted by 
WWPW Power 96.1
WWPW Power 96.1
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tropical Storm Elsa barreled through the East Coast, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall.

power961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

WWPW Power 96.1

WWPW Power 96.1

Atlanta, GA
433
Followers
177
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://power961.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rvs#Extreme Weather#Navy#The Associated Press#Georgians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
Bring Me The News

STORM UPDATE: Derecho with hurricane force winds possible in Wisconsin

Parts of Western Wisconsin could be set to experience derecho-level winds as a massive storm system makes its way from northern Minnesota southeast Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service describes the system as a "concerning threat" that could bring hurricane force winds to parts of Wisconsin, with the potential that eastern Minnesota could get hit too.
Posted by
CBS LA

No Threat Of Tsunami Along Southern California Coasts After 8.2 Earthquake Hits Alaska

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There is no threat of a tsunami along the Southern California coastline after an 8.2-magnitude earthquake struck Alaska overnight. “No significant tsunami is expected,” the National Weather Service posted on Twitter. “Once again, California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia, Alaska – all clear.” Thu Jul 29 09:31:40 UTC 2021 event picture pic.twitter.com/4oKtX2ymqt — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) July 29, 2021 However, the local forecasters did say there may be “strong and unusual currents” in local harbors Thursday. Remember, even though there is no threat of a tsunami affecting California, there will be strong and unusual currents today, especially in local harbors. Good idea not to go swimming in harbors today. #cawx #SoCal #LAweather https://t.co/L2Y5iVWPXr — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 29, 2021 The earthquake struck about 64 miles southeast of Perryville, south of the Alaska Peninsula, but was still felt in Anchorage, nearly 500 miles away, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The National Weather Service’s Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami advisory at about 2 a.m., but canceled the advisory about a half hour later.

Comments / 0

Community Policy