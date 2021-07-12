Cancel
Boise, ID

Lawmakers eye special session on mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

By Associated Press
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 16 days ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican state senators plan to meet this week to discuss the possibility of a special session after three large health care providers announced policies requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

Senate Pro Tempore Chuck Winder said Monday Republican senators will meet online Friday amid growing calls for a special session.

Also on Monday, six lawmakers in southwestern Idaho where the health care organizations have facilities announced they'd support legislation opposing employer-required COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Primary Health Group, Saint Alphonsus Health System and St. Luke’s Health System last week announced the vaccine requirement ahead of the busy cold and flu season and as coronavirus variants spread in parts of the U.S.

