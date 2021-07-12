Awesome Twitter Life Hacks That Will Surely Spice Up Our Lives

One might think that some actors are playing out who they are in real life, but some of those that can play the vilest and evil people, or just straight-up jerks, are actually reported to be very nice people when the cameras aren’t on. It’s not that big of a surprise really since they are actors and this is their job, to be someone else when the cameras are rolling and put on a show for people who want to see something amazing. One can imagine that it’s kind of taxing on people at times to act so far out of character, but this is what actors train for and spend a good chunk of their lives taking classes, accepting lesser roles, and watching and learning from other actors for, to get better at being whatever character they need to be for their next job. The fact is that some of them probably breathe a big sigh of relief when they can go back to being their regular selves at times, at least until they have to get in front of the camera again in order to put on another role.