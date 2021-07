In this episode of the Golf Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network, Boston Capper (@boston_capper) and Steve Schirmer start off by breaking down Collin Morikawa’s win at the Open Championship. They discuss how he was able to break the mold of experienced players having the advantage over young guns at Royal St. George’s. They also talk about yet another Louis Oosthuizen collapse, as well as break down the DFS Pricing. The two put a bow on the Open Championship with betting lessons learned and what they can improve upon in the future.