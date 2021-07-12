‘Servant': How Three Audio Tracks Came Together For an Ear- and Spine-Tingling Scene (Video)

Split, M. Night Shyamalan‘s hit 2016 thriller, had a whopper of a twist at the end. And while we normally try to avoid giving away twists on this here site, I think at this point everyone knows the deal – even if you didn’t see Split. After all, Split was followed by Glass, a movie that was a direct continuation of Split‘s big twist ending. But back before Split arrived, no one had any idea what was coming – not even the studio execs, who were completely caught off guard by the twist when Shyamalan showed them the movie for the very first time.