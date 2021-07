Fresh off last week’s announcement of their upcoming 11th studio album ‘Horizons/East’, California-based rock band Thrice has dropped a visually stunning music video in support of their newest single “Scavengers” today. Directed by DJay Brawner, the video transports viewers to a different world; one of mystery and disguises that leaves viewers unsure of whom to trust and where to turn. Sonically, “Scavengers” is driven by a dark and intricate braid of guitar and drum grooves, while the lyrics challenge listeners to discern between the issues and information that bond us versus those that disintegrate and destroy. Fans can watch the new music video for “Scavengers” here [embedded below].