Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

SCORE stands ready to turn veterans into entrepreneurs

By Julia LeDoux
Posted by 
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23n6sx_0aulBSdb00
SCORE recently released its Megaphone of Mainstreet - Unsung Entrepreneurs report.

Vietnam veteran Walt Abbott knows how difficult it can be to make the military to civilian transition.

That’s why he joined SCORE more 15 years ago.

“SCORE has been an amazing adventure for me, both from a mentoring standpoint and a learning standpoint,” he said.

SCORE is the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals. It has provided education and mentorship to more than 11 million entrepreneurs since 1964.

“It is difficult to make the transition from military to civilian life, particularly when you’ve been in the service for a good while,” Abbott said. “One of my goals is to help them to make that transition.”

SCORE recently released its Megaphone of Mainstreet - Unsung Entrepreneurs report, which highlights the unique challenges veterans face when starting a business, and the assets they bring to the table, such as:

- Veterans represent 2.5 million U.S. businesses and employ nearly 6 million Americans

In spite of this, many cite service-related disabilities as barriers to entry entrepreneurship and while many have applied for COVID relief funds, they were denied more often than other business owners.

Veterans make great business owners because of their persistence and “stick with it” attitude, Abbott said.

“They are team-focused, so when they are growing a business they know how to work with teams, work with employees,” he added.

One of the main things that veterans have to overcome is the belief that their military job skills are not suitable for the civilian world, stressed Abbott.

SCORE is a free program that provides recommendations and assistance with networking to entrepreneurs through the services of 10,000 volunteers across the country

“We have the most fantastic volunteers. They have a myriad of expertise,” Abbott said.

He added that the Washington, D.C. SCORE chapter desperately needs volunteers because more it currently has more clients than people who can mentor.

In conjunction with Facebook, D.C. chapter put on a fast launch business start launch webinar

“It’s kind of the Cliff Notes version of how to start a business,” explained Abbott.

To learn more visit here.

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com.

Want to get more connected to all the news and resources Connecting Vets has to offer? Click here for our weekly newsletter.

Comments / 0

Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
695
Followers
689
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Business
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veteran#Volunteers#Americans#Covid#D C Score
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Military
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Country
Vietnam
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Connecting Vets

Army leaders encourage women to fill STEM roles

As the Army’s race for talent sprints on, investing in women to fill leadership roles in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, is critical to mission readiness, leaders said Thursday during a webinar. Maj. Gen. Maria Barrett, head of the Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, believes...
MilitaryPosted by
Connecting Vets

The story behind 5 names on the Monson Vietnam Memorial

A Vietnam veteran from Monson, Mississippi has written a book that honors five hometown heroes who were killed in the war. Chuck Nothe said the idea for the book, “Five Names on a Granite Slab,” came from the Monson Vietnam Memorial, which lists the names of five men who were killed during the conflict.
PoliticsPosted by
Connecting Vets

Army Lt. Amber English wins gold at Tokyo Olympics

At the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, U.S. Army 1st Lt. Amber English has won the gold medal in skeet shooting. English, a long-time competitive shooter, worked as a paramedic before joining the Army where she was assigned to the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) at Ft. Benning, GA. English hit...
FestivalPosted by
Connecting Vets

Make every day 'Hire a Veteran Day'

Hire a Veteran Day is this Sunday, July 25, and every year more than 250,000 service members transition out of the U.S. military and begin looking for work in the civilian sector. “It is very intimidating to make that transition and often it's very challenging for veterans to highlight their...
MilitaryPosted by
Connecting Vets

16 million veterans are now eligible for these travel deals

Military veterans, get set to save some money on your next vacation. The Department of Defense and Priceline announced the expansion of the American Forces Travel platform on Friday. The leisure travel site is now available to all veterans with a discharge status of honorable or general under honorable conditions,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy