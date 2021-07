Nearly a year on from release, and it seems like the PS5 teething problems are starting to go away. There are more games out, more consoles available, and users are (impatiently) waiting for a PS5 SSD storage update. Until then, they have to make do with the 825 GB of hard drive storage currently installed in the console. As games are getting larger in size, space is running out faster – so why does the PS5 have so little storage?