Minnesota United CEO Chris Wright to step down after season ends

Minnesota United CEO Chris Wright will step down after this season and a replacement will be named within the next month, the team announced on Monday. A former English professional and semi-pro soccer player and coach, Wright was hired in the fall of the Loons' inaugural 2017 seasonafter he worked more than two decades in the Minnesota Lynx and Timberwolves' front offices. Before that, he was a general manager for Major Indoor Soccer League's Minnesota Strikers and Pittsburgh Spirit.