Famous Brand Vanity Makeup Founded by Ani Goulayan Launched Virtual Class

By Life & Style Staff
 16 days ago
If you’re obsessed with beauty and social media, you’ve likely come across Vanity Makeup. Launched by beauty influencer Ani Goulayan, the cosmetics range includes cruelty-free, all-inclusive contour products. Basically, if you’re wondering how some of your favorite Insta-starlets get their effortless glow in stunning selfies, these bestsellers may have something to do with it.

Goulayan has been teaching her craft to others since 2014. “I started doing makeup in high school, self-taught,” she admits. “I freelanced for free for many years to gain experience and build my portfolio, then I started freelancing at salons and weddings, then started teaching classes. I loved teaching, which is why I started Vanity Makeup School. I’ve been doing makeup for 15 years — before social media. Makeup has always been a passion for me, but now with social media, it made my passion into a full-time career and my future.” Since the COVID-19 pandemic limited travel and the ability to teach in person, she’s taken to the web — and the results have been major so far.

“I’m so thrilled to finally be able to expand my makeup courses to the online world. For years students have been flying out to LA to take my courses, and now students can register anywhere in the world and learn all my techniques on their own time and schedule. I’ve been wanting to do this for years and COVID really pushed me to take this step,” Goulayan notes.

To take things to the next level, she’s planning on launching an app where users can shop her products, have access to the online school and even keep up with beauty blogs. Becoming a certified MUA has never been more within reach than it is right now, and Vanity Makeup School is to thank!

This post is brought to you by Life & Style Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

