Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Prosecutor to review goalie Kivlenieks' fireworks death

Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 17 days ago

NOVI, Mich. — (AP) — Police in Michigan have turned over their investigation into the fireworks death of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks to a prosecutor for review.

The Novi Police Department has not requested charges in Kivlenieks' Fourth of July death, Lt. Jason Meier said Monday.

“Due to the high-profile nature, we wanted an extra set of eyes (on the case),” said Meier, adding that the police investigation was complete unless otherwise directed by the Oakland County prosecutor's office.

Kivlenieks' death still is considered accidental, Meier said.

The 24-year-old died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast. Police have said the firework at a private home northwest of Detroit tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby. Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and was trying to move out of the way of the firework when he was struck.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Kivlenieks most recently represented Latvia this spring at the world hockey championship in which he played four games. This past season, he played two games for the Blue Jackets and eight for the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters.

A native of Riga, Latvia, Kivlenieks signed with the Blue Jackets as a free agent in May 2017 and played eight games for the club overall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
14K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firework#American Hockey League#The Blue Jackets#Cleveland Monsters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHL927thevan.com

Manny Legace speaks at Matiss Kivlenieks service

UPPER ARLINGTON, OH – Manny Legace shared memories of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks during a memorial service yesterday. The former Detroit netminder and Columbus goalie coach said Kivlenieks had become one of his family and that Michigan was his second home. The 24-year old died after a fireworks...
NHLtheScore

Blue Jackets' Merzlikins: Kivlenieks 'died a hero' in fireworks accident

Matiss Kivlenieks was thinking only about others in his final moments, according to teammate Elvis Merzlikins. The Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender, who died in a fireworks accident on July 4, sacrificed his own life to save others, Merzlikins said. Kivlenieks died due to chest trauma from a fireworks mortar blast....
NHLDetroit News

Manny Legace pays tribute to Columbus goalie killed in Novi fireworks accident

Former Red Wings goaltender Manny Legace was emotional Thursday when eulogizing Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks at a memorial service in Columbus. Kivlenieks, 24, died July 4 when a fireworks mortar struck him in the chest. Kivlenieks was attending the wedding of Legace’s daughter at Legace’s Novi home. “I...
NHLhometownsource.com

Kivlenieks touched hearts in Forest Lake

Former Forest Lake Lakers coach Denny Canfield clearly remembers the first time he saw Matiss Kivlenieks play hockey. “I was interviewing for the opportunity to coach the team the next season, and I watched the team play at the Bloomington Ice Gardens,” Canfield said. “I sat in the top row, and I watched for five minutes. Then I said out loud, ‘Not only is that goalie [Kivlenieks] the best player on the ice, he’s going to play in the National Hockey League.”
NHLcwcolumbus.com

Nordecke creating tifo to honor Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus sports community is sticking together following the death of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks. The Nordecke gathered Thursday night outside Nationwide Arena to paint a tifo honoring Kivlenieks. Some Columbus Crew players showed up to help paint the "two-stick" tribute. The tifo will...
Columbus, OHPosted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Blue Jackets Goalie Dies in Firework Incident

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie, Matiss Kivlenieks, died in Michigan on the fourth of July due to being struck in the chest by a backyard firework. Paramedics attempted to revive the 24 year old goalie using “basic life support.” He died from chest trauma caused by the firework blast.
NHLmyfox28columbus.com

Columbus Blue Jackets remember Matiss Kivlenieks after tragic death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets are celebrating the life of goalie Matiss Kivlenieks Thursday. Kivlenieks died during a fireworks accident in Oakland County, Michigan during a Fourth of July celebration. The memorial was scheduled for 10 a.m. Only friends and family were invited to attend the event...
NBAPosted by
WSB Radio

NBA's Jaxson Hayes arrested in Los Angeles police struggle

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was arrested in Los Angeles after a struggle with officers who responded to a report of a domestic dispute and used a Taser before handcuffing him, authorities said Thursday. The 21-year-old player was booked into jail on suspicion of...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Blue Jackets sign Zach Werenski to 6-year extension

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets signed defenseman Zach Werenski to a six-year, $57.5 million contract extension Thursday through the 2027-28 season,. The 24-year-old Werenski, from Grosse Pointe, Michigan, and the University of Michigan, has 65 goals and 124 assists in 335 career NHL games, all with the Blue Jackets. He has four goals and nine assists in 29 playoff games.
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

2 Minnesotans Arrested In Nebraska With 5,000 Fentanyl Pills

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man and woman from Minnesota were arrested in Nebraska last month for their alleged involvement in trafficking fentanyl. According to the East Central Drug Task Force, the 21-year-old man from Cambridge and 20-year-old woman from North Branch will face trafficking and drug-related charges, and could face additional federal charges. The task force said 5,000 fentanyl pills and 6 grams of cocaine were seized during the arrest on June 18. The man was apparently under investigation for distributing the pills in Isanti and Chicago counties. (credit: East Central Drug Task Force) “These drugs are exceptionally dangerous in our communities, especially among young adults experimenting with drug use,” the task force said in a release. “Ingestion of these pills can be fatal, and members of our communities have already died as a result.” WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.   More On WCCO.com: Twin Cities DoorDash Driver Warns Of Scam That Lost Him Hundreds Of Dollars Family Of Boy Thrown From Third-Floor Balcony Sues Mall Of America Red Lake Nation Police Officer Ryan Bialke Killed In Line Of Duty WCCO Exclusive: Inside The Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct Evacuation
Arizona StatePosted by
WSB Radio

1 person dead after bee attack in Arizona

MARANA, Ariz. — An Arizona man died Thursday after being stung multiple times by a swarm of bees, authorities said. According to a tweet from Northwest Fire, three people are believed to have been stung “hundreds of times” after bees swarmed out of a large open hive in a tree. The hive weighed approximately 100 pounds, firefighters said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy