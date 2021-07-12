Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Kathryn Hackett King appointed to Arizona Supreme Court

By Corinne Wolyniec
Posted by 
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cGSWU_0aulAKiO00

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) appointed Kathryn Hackett King to the state supreme court on July 8. The seat became vacant in April when former Arizona Supreme Court Justice Andrew W. Gould retired. King is Gov. Ducey’s sixth nominee to the seven-member supreme court.

At the time she was appointed, King was a partner at the law firm of BurnsBarton PLC. From 2015 to 2017, King served as Gov. Ducey’s deputy general counsel. She previously practiced law at Snell & Wilmer LLP. After graduating from law school, King clerked for former Arizona Supreme Court Justice Michael D. Ryan from 2007 to 2008.

A newly-appointed justice must stand for retention in the next general election after two years to remain on the court. That means King must run for retention in 2024. If retained, King will then begin a six-year term on the bench.

Comments / 0

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

235
Followers
350
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Supreme Court#Hackett#State Supreme Court#Burnsbarton Plc#Snell Wilmer Llp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Politicsstate.nm.us

Governor fills Supreme Court vacancy

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Briana H. Zamora of the New Mexico Court of Appeals to the state Supreme Court, closing the vacancy left by the Honorable Justice Barbara J. Vigil, who retired. “Judge Zamora is an experienced jurist of the highest caliber with the kind...
Politicsladailypost.com

Governor Appoints Briana Zamora To NM Supreme Court

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Briana H. Zamora of the New Mexico Court of Appeals to the state Supreme Court, closing the vacancy left by the Honorable Justice Barbara J. Vigil, who retired. “Judge Zamora is an experienced jurist of the highest caliber with the kind...
Congress & CourtsBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: State Supreme Court biased

Headline: "Montana Supreme Court unanimously invalidates GOP subpoena for court records." Did anyone ever think Mike McGrath and his cohorts would have done anything else with the majority of the justices being appointed by a Democrat governor?. I read some of the "emails" of the justices when they were first...
Tulsa County, OKMiddletown Press

Stitt appoints Tulsa woman to Oklahoma Supreme Court

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday chose a Tulsa woman to fill an Oklahoma Supreme Court vacancy, marking for the first time in decades that most of the nine court members were Republican appointees. In a statement, Stitt said Judge Dana Kuehn of the Oklahoma Court of...
Sweet Briar, VAsbc.edu

Verda Colvin ’87 appointed to the Georgia Supreme Court

On July 20, 2021, Justice Verda Colvin ’87 was appointed to serve on Georgia’s Supreme Court by Gov. Brian Kemp. This major moment comes on the heels of the governor appointing the Sweet Briar alumna to the busiest appellate court in the country, the Georgia Court of Appeals, in the spring of 2020. This makes Justice Colvin the state’s first African-American woman appointed to the Court of Appeals and then the Supreme Court by a Republican governor.
Ann Arbor, MIlegalnews.com

Attorney files appeal to the Supreme Court

Ann Arbor attorney Lucille Taylor is continuing to fight Michigan’s mandatory bar dues by appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court after losing at the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals. The Mackinac Center Legal Foundation is representing Taylor, who has been a member of the Michigan State Bar since 1972, in the appeal of Taylor v. Buchanan.
Politicslegalnews.com

Michigan Supreme Court appoints members of the Michigan Judicial Council

The Michigan Supreme Court recently announced the appointment of 29 individuals to the newly-created Michigan Judicial Council (MJC) which is charged with developing a strategic plan for the judicial branch of government. Created by the addition of Michigan Court Rule 8.128, the MJC is expected to convene this month, and...
Georgia Stateinsideradvantage.com

Supreme Court VRA Ruling Could Impact Georgia

On July 1, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its decision in a highly anticipated voting rights case, Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, on appeal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. The case arrived as a result of past litigation filed by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and certain affiliates challenging the validity of two provisions in the State of Arizona’s voting framework under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA).
Georgia StateCBS 46

Gov. Kemp appoints Black ‘tough love’ judge to Ga. Supreme Court

ATLANTA (CBS46)—A Georgia judge who made national headlines in 2016 is at it again. However, this time around she is making headlines and history. Governor Brian Kemp appointed Judge Verda M. Colvin to serve on the state’s highest bench. According to a press release from the governor’s office, Judge Colvin...
Des Moines, IAkwbg.com

Reynolds Appoints Badding to Court of Appeals

DES MOINES, Iowa—Governor Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Gina Badding as a judge of the Iowa Court of Appeals. Badding, of Carroll, Iowa, currently serves as a district judge in Judicial Election District 2B. She previously practiced law with Neu, Minnich, Comito, Halbur, Neu & Badding, P.C., in Carroll. Badding received her undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and her law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law. Badding was appoint to serve as a district court judge in April 2019.
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Georgia Supreme Court gets new justice

A judge from the Georgia Court of Appeals is moving up to the state Supreme Court. Gov. Brian Kemp Tuesday named Judge Verda Colvin to fill the vacancy left at the beginning of this month by Harold Melton, who stepped down as the state Supreme Court’s chief justice to enter private practice.
PoliticsPosted by
Ballotpedia News

Governor Brian Kemp appoints new state supreme court justice, public service commissioner

Governor Brian Kemp (R) appointed Verda Colvin to the Georgia Supreme Court and Fitz Johnson to the Georgia Public Service Commission on July 20 and 21, respectively. Colvin will fill the vacancy left by Justice Harold Melton, who retired on July 1 of this year, while Johnson will take former Commissioner Chuck Eaton’s position. Governor Kemp appointed Eaton to the Fulton County Superior Court on July 20.
PoliticsAZFamily

Superintendent Kathy Hoffman calls on Gov. Ducey to follow CDC guidelines

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman is calling on Governor Doug Ducey to follow the CDC’s new announcement, recommending students and teachers in K-12 schools to continue enforcing mask policies. Hoffman tweeted Tuesday afternoon, “I am calling on Governor Ducey to follow the guidance of public...
Bozeman, MTBelgrade News

Judge reappointed by Montana Supreme Court

Montana’s statewide water court will continue to have its cases adjudicated in Bozeman by Chief Judge Russ McElyea. State Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath announced Tuesday afternoon that justices had re-appointed McElyea to lead the water court. His appointment is effective Aug. 1. “Russ has done an incredible (job)...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Supreme Court denies to hear former lawmakers argument over new judicial appointment process

The Supreme Court denied Tuesday two former Democratic lawmakers’ requests to hear their lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the state’s newly established judicial appointment process calling their filing inadequate. Tom Winter and Barbara Bessette turned to the Supreme Court after Lewis and Clark District Judge Mike McMahon denied their request for a temporary restraining order […] The post Supreme Court denies to hear former lawmakers argument over new judicial appointment process appeared first on Daily Montanan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy